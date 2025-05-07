India’s cowardly attack sparks emergency across Pakistan: hospitals on high alert

In a shocking development, India launched a cowardly and unprovoked attack on Pakistan, targeting multiple civilian areas. The aggression led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and widespread panic. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian forces carried out 24 strikes at six different locations using various weapons. As a result, eight Pakistanis were martyred, 35 injured, and two people are still missing. The attacks were sudden and aimed at creating chaos among the public.

In response, Pakistan acted swiftly and effectively, launching a powerful counterattack. The Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian fighter jets, delivering a strong message against aggression. Additionally, a key Indian brigade headquarters was destroyed in the retaliatory strike. This bold response demonstrated Pakistan’s preparedness and resolve to defend its people and borders under any circumstances.

Following the attack, the Federal Health Ministry immediately declared a state of emergency in Islamabad’s hospitals, including PIMS and Polyclinic. All medical staff leaves were cancelled, and personnel stationed outside the city were ordered to report back without delay. The health minister emphasized that hospitals must remain fully functional and ready to handle any situation during this national emergency.

Moreover, Punjab’s provincial government also took quick action by imposing emergency measures across all government hospitals. Doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff were directed to remain on duty around the clock. In addition, emergency protocols were activated in all district and provincial monitoring offices to ensure swift coordination. These steps reflect the government’s commitment to protecting public health during a national crisis.

As a precautionary measure, educational institutions across Punjab have been closed for the day. Authorities have advised citizens to remain calm, follow safety instructions, and avoid spreading unverified information. The nation stands united in the face of aggression, with both military and civil institutions working together to ensure public safety and national defense.