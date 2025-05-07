SBCA officials in hot water over illegal demolition of heritage building

The Government of Sindh has taken decisive action following the unlawful demolition of the heritage structure known as “Kharas House,” located at Plot No. FT-4/14, Bath Island Road, Clifton Road, Frere Town Quarters, Karachi. As per details this heritage property, was officially declared protected on March 8, 2018, by the Culture Department of Sindh, had been recognized for its historical and architectural value and was therefore safeguarded under the Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act.

Following an inquiry ordered by Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, the Commissioner Karachi, submitted a comprehensive inquiry report which has brought to light severe irregularities, deliberate violations, and a nexus between government officials and the private owner aimed at the unlawful demolition of the heritage building. The inquiry revealed that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), in a blatant disregard of the law, issued a demolition permit without consulting the Heritage Department, thereby violating mandatory legal procedures. The investigation revealed that SBCA’s Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings initiated the process on January 4, 2024, without the required participation of professional bodies such as PCATP and ABAD.

Despite noting that the structure “seemed to be heritage” and required verification, the SBCA granted demolition permission to the owner, Ms. Dhummai Cowasjee Kanja, on October 18, 2024, without consulting the Culture Department. SBCA later attempted to justify the demolition using a court order from an unrelated case (Suit No. 666 of 2024), a claim the inquiry deemed entirely baseless. The inquiry also noted that key steps were taken post-facto to cover up the illegal act, including a backdated request to the owner for heritage clarification and a sealing order issued in April 2025.

Notably, the demolition began during the Eid holidays when government offices were closed, indicating a calculated attempt to evade oversight. It was the Deputy Commissioner South, not SBCA or the Culture Department, who first noticed and attempted to halt the demolition. Meanwhile, SBCA attempted to cover its tracks by canceling permissions and sending notices only after the demolition had commenced. TCS records confirmed that these notices were issued late, with no timely warning to the Assistant Commissioner, which prevented effective intervention. The report portrays a clear case of misconduct and manipulation, with recommendations for criminal proceedings against responsible SBCA officials and the property owner.

In light of these findings and recommendations the Chief Secretary has ordered that criminal cases (FIRs) be immediately registered against Ashfaq Hussain (Director South, SBCA), Agha Kashif (Deputy Director South, SBCA), and Ms. Dhummai Cowasjee Kanja (the owner of the property). It has also recommended that the matter be referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for further investigation, and that the named officials be suspended with immediate effect to ensure transparency and impartiality in the inquiry. The entire matter was also brought to the knowledge of the Chief Minister Sindh, who reviewed the findings of the inquiry and fully endorsed the actions taken against the responsible officers. The Chief Minister expressed grave concern over the unlawful demolition of a protected heritage site and emphasized the need for strict accountability and reiterated the government’s firm stance on the protection of Sindh’s cultural heritage.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, has also instructed the Culture Department to immediately begin a citywide survey and mapping of all declared heritage buildings in Karachi. The Chief Secretary also directed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the Deputy Director (Heritage), Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department, under the applicable Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) Rules, for failure to discharge duties and prevent the illegal demolition. The Chief Secretary emphasized that any individual found involved in endangering or destroying the cultural heritage of Sindh would face severe legal and administrative consequences.

It is important to mention that on April 23, 2025, shortly after the demolition came to light, the Chief Secretary had expressed serious concern over the matter and directed the Commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report. The government is committed to preserving the cultural and architectural legacy of Sindh and will ensure that justice is served in the Kharas House case. This incident serves as a stern warning to all individuals and officials who may attempt similar violations in the future.