Peshawar Zalmi dominates Multan Sultans in PSL 10 match

Peshawar Zalmi secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. The match took place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where Zalmi showcased a strong performance. This win was a significant one for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing tournament.

Multan Sultans batted first but struggled to build a substantial total, getting bowled out for 108 runs. Shai Hope was the top scorer for the Sultans with 23 runs, while Tayyab Tahir contributed a quick 22. Ahmed Daniyal was the standout bowler for Peshawar Zalmi, taking three wickets, with Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood also contributing with two wickets each.

Peshawar Zalmi comfortably chased down the target of 109 runs with plenty of overs to spare. Opener Saim Ayub led the chase with an impressive 49 runs, supported by Max Bryant’s unbeaten 38. Shahid Aziz took two wickets for Multan Sultans, but it was not enough to defend their low score against Zalmi’s strong batting lineup.

Despite their dominant win, Peshawar Zalmi remained in fifth place in the PSL 10 standings with eight points. Quetta Gladiators currently lead the table with 11 points, followed by Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, both with 10 points. Multan Sultans, who have had a tough season, remain at the bottom of the table.

Here is the updated PSL 10 points table:

| Teams | Matches | Wins | Losses | No Result | Points | Net Run Rate |

|——————–|———|——|——–|———–|——–|————–|

| Quetta Gladiators | 8 | 5 | 2 | 1 | 11 | 0.906 |

| Islamabad United | 8 | 5 | 3 | 0 | 10 | 0.650 |

| Karachi Kings | 8 | 5 | 3 | 0 | 10 | 0.433 |

| Lahore Qalandars | 9 | 4 | 4 | 1 | 9 | 0.958 |

| Peshawar Zalmi | 8 | 4 | 4 | 0 | 8 | -0.082 |

| Multan Sultans | 9 | 1 | 8 | 0 | 2 | -2.708 |