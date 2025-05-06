Gold soars again: Price per tola jumps Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Tuesday, mirroring a global increase. The price of gold per tola surged by Rs6,100, reaching Rs356,100, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,232, now selling at Rs305,300. This comes just a day after gold per tola jumped by Rs7,800 to reach Rs350,000 on Monday.

The rise in local prices follows a sharp increase in global gold rates. Internationally, gold climbed to $3,377 per ounce, including a $20 premium, registering a $61 gain in a single day.

Silver prices also went up alongside gold. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs57, bringing it to Rs3,482.

This surge reflects growing investor demand and market volatility, which continue to push precious metal prices higher both locally and globally.

