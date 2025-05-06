Facebook fights back: Meta targets spam in major feed update

Facebook users often complain about too much spam in their feeds, and now Meta confirms this is a real problem. The company recently announced significant changes to clean up the platform. Meta is taking action to make Facebook more appealing, especially to young people, by reducing the amount of irrelevant and low-quality content that users see every day. This effort aims to improve the overall browsing experience for everyone on the platform.

Meta plans to limit the reach of posts from users who use long or misleading captions that don’t match the content. This targets those who try to trick people with unrelated text or clickbait. Additionally, accounts that engage in these practices will lose their ability to earn money from Facebook, removing a major reason for spammers to operate. This financial penalty is designed to discourage the creation and spread of low-value posts, encouraging more genuine content.

The company is also increasing its efforts against organized spam networks with more aggressive measures. Comments from these suspicious accounts will be much less visible to users, reducing their disruption. Furthermore, Facebook pages that gain significant reach through spam-like posts will be permanently removed from the platform. These steps are intended to dismantle the systems supporting large-scale spam, making Facebook a less welcoming place for those who spread unwanted content and improving the quality of what users see.

These changes are part of Meta’s larger plan to revitalize Facebook and attract younger users. Meta recently brought back the “Friends” tab and Mark Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook feel more like its original social network form in the coming months. The company will also give more visibility to users who consistently share original content, rewarding genuine contributions. This focus on quality and authenticity is key to Meta’s strategy for a better Facebook.