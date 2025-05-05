Don’t waste food! actor Muneeb Butt calls out wedding guests

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently criticized guests at weddings for wasting food. He expressed his frustration in a new video blog. Muneeb appeared visibly upset about the amount of food left on plates. A short clip from his latest vlog quickly spread online. In this video, Muneeb showed his anger towards guests. They filled their plates with food but did not finish eating it, he explained. This behavior bothered him greatly.

Muneeb pointed to leftover food on tables in his vlog. He stated that he had visited the kitchen three times already. Food at weddings would never run out if guests did not waste it, he argued. He highlighted the problem of uneaten food.

He then showed plates piled high with food to the camera. Muneeb emphasized that all this food was going to waste. He felt helpless and sad watching this happen. The sight of so much wasted food disappointed him deeply.

Many people have commented on the viral video. Muneeb Butt’s fans and online users are sharing their thoughts. They believe Muneeb has raised an important issue. Users feel he is trying to improve society by talking about this problem.

The video was filmed at a wedding event for Muneeb Butt’s brother-in-law, Maaz Khan. Maaz Khan recently got married. Muneeb’s comments about food waste resonated with many viewers who agreed with his point.