April’s cricket stars: ICC announces player of the month nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025. The list features top performers from Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand. These players showed exceptional skills during the past month.

Zimbabwe’s tall fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani, is a strong contender. His powerful bowling was crucial in the Test series against Bangladesh. He bowled with great speed and accuracy. Muzarabani had a fantastic performance in the first Test in Sylhet. He took 3 wickets for 50 runs in the first innings. This included the important wicket of the Bangladesh captain.

He performed even better in the second innings. He claimed 6 wickets for 72 runs. This helped Zimbabwe win a close match by three wickets. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Over the two-match series, Muzarabani was Zimbabwe’s best bowler. He took 10 wickets in total. His bowling average was an impressive 20.50.

Bangladesh’s all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is also nominated. He had an excellent all-round performance in the series. He contributed significantly with both bat and ball.

Miraz was outstanding with the ball in the first Test. He took five wickets in both innings. He took 5 wickets for 52 runs in the first innings. Then he took 5 wickets for 50 runs in the second innings. Miraz truly shone in the second Test in Chattogram. He scored a brilliant 104 runs. This helped Bangladesh build a strong total. He then took another five-wicket haul. He took 5 wickets for 32 runs.

This performance led Bangladesh to a big win. They won by an innings and 106 runs. This leveled the series. Miraz finished the month with 116 runs and 15 wickets. His average was 38.66 with the bat and 11.86 with the ball. He had a remarkable month of cricket.