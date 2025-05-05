Trump imposes 100% tariff on foreign films to protect U.S. industry

President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States, including those by American studios filmed abroad. He labeled this foreign production as a “national security threat” and a factor in Hollywood’s rapid decline. Trump directed the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to implement the new tariffs immediately.

The move targets major studios like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros., which often film in countries such as Canada, the UK, and Australia to reduce costs. Trump claims foreign governments are luring U.S. filmmakers with tax incentives, undermining American cultural influence.

Industry experts warn that the tariffs could lead to higher production costs and retaliatory measures from other countries. These actions may harm the global box office and reduce overall film production.

The Motion Picture Association has not commented on the proposed measures. The Biden campaign and international trade observers are expected to respond in the coming days.