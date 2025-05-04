Gavaskar questions Pakistan’s role in Asia cup amid political tensions

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has questioned Pakistan’s inclusion in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He cited ongoing political tensions and the Indian government’s influence over BCCI as key reasons.

In a recent interview, Gavaskar said if relations remain tense, Pakistan may not participate in the tournament. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka later this year.

He further suggested that the Asian Crountries could explore smaller formats like tri-nation or four-nation series.

Gavaskar even proposed that India could organize its own multi-nation tournament, possibly including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, bypassing the ACC structure altogether.