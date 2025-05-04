Cement exports rise 29% as local demand stays low in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement exports grew by nearly 29% to 7.4 million tons in the first ten months of the fiscal year. However, total cement dispatches stayed almost unchanged due to weak domestic demand.

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), overall dispatches reached 37.336 million tons, slightly down by 0.32% from last year. Domestic sales dropped 5.55% to 29.978 million tons.

In contrast, exports rose sharply from 5.714 million tons to 7.359 million tons. April 2025 showed a 13.24% yearly increase in total dispatches, boosted by strong export growth.

The APCMA urged the government to support the industry in the next budget. They called for steps to revive construction and make Pakistani cement more competitive globally.