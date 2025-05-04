Pakistanis rally in London against India’s Kashmir allegations

A large group of Pakistanis protested outside the Indian High Commission in London. The protest was led by PML-N UK. Demonstrators responded to India’s accusations after the April 22 Kashmir incident.

Protesters carried placards and waved Pakistani flags. They chanted slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Kashmir belongs to Pakistan.” Many also criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindutva ideology.

PML-N UK President Ahsan Dar spoke to the crowd. He called India’s claims “baseless” and accused it of a false flag operation. He also praised the unity shown by members of different political parties.

The protest stayed peaceful and was closely watched by London police. It gained media attention and highlighted overseas Pakistanis’ strong ties to their homeland.