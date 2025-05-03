Flag-lowering ceremony at wagah border echoes with patriotic slogans

A large number of people gathered at the Wagah Border in Lahore to witness the flag-lowering ceremony. The crowd included men, women, children, and elders who came with full energy. The event started with the national anthem of Pakistan, which was followed by a powerful parade by Pakistan Rangers.

During the ceremony, the air echoed with loud slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Pakistan Zindabad”. People waved flags and cheered proudly. The Rangers marched with great discipline and displayed a strong sense of pride. Their performance was met with applause and excitement from the audience.

As always, the event also featured a traditional face-off between Pakistani Rangers and India’s Border Security Force. Both sides tried to outmatch each other with sharp moves and loud steps. This part of the ceremony drew the most attention and cheers from the crowd.

The ceremony ended with the lowering of the national flag in a respectful manner. People left the venue with high spirits and pride in their hearts. Events like this continue to bring people together and remind them of their shared love for the country.