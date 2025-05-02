Peshawar Zalmi replace George Linde with Luke Wood in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi have confirmed that George Linde has left the team due to family reasons. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced England pacer Luke Wood as his replacement.

Linde was originally brought in for Corbin Bosch, who may join the IPL. Now, Wood officially replaces the South African all-rounder in the squad. Wood had earlier been listed as a replacement for Nahid Rana.

Luke Wood has performed well in PSL 10, taking seven wickets in five matches. His average stands at 19.42 with an economy rate of 7.15. Zalmi hope his form will strengthen their bowling attack.

Led by Babar Azam, Zalmi sit fifth in the points table with two wins from six matches. The updated squad includes players like Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Alzarri Joseph, and rising star Maaz Sadaqat.