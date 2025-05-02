Three CTD officials martyred, two terrorists killed in Bannu gun battle

Three Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were martyred and two others injured during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the Chashmai area of Spin Tangi, Bannu, on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi, CTD teams responded effectively, killing two attackers and injuring several others.

The DPO said the militants managed to take the bodies and injured accomplices with them while fleeing the scene. The martyred and wounded CTD personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.

A cache of weapons, hand grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other materials were recovered from the terrorists during the operation. A heavy police presence remains in the area as a search operation is underway to locate remaining suspects.

This latest clash comes amid a broader uptick in militant activity across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Just two days earlier, three terrorists were eliminated in an intelligence-based operation in Turbat, Balochistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence in recent months. January 2025 alone saw a 42% increase in militant attacks compared to the previous month, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), with KP emerging as the most affected region.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism and restoring peace across the country.