It is more than obvious that war hysteria in India can harm regional peace in many ways. Terrorist attack in Pahalgam is condemnable but conclusions drawn in New Delhi are hard to believe. Why India is so obsessed with the idea of the absolute annihilation of Pakistan? Answer to this pertinent question can be extracted from the ideology of RSS.

BJP is the political arm of the mother organization RSS. Imposition of Hindutva ideology in India is the ultimate objective of RSS. Interestingly, this larger objective of RSS is in sharp contradiction with the concept of secularism described in the constitution of India. Fundamental objectives of RSS described by its founding leader Gawalkar are very shocking! As per Gawalkar belief; non-Hindu citizens of India cannot live in the country without kneeling before The Hindu religion, culture and racial supremacy. We should not wonder that RSS ideologues don’t accept the existence of Pakistan as a historical reality.

They consider the 1947 partition as a festering wound. Brutal assassination of Mohanlal Gandhi, the founding father of India, was the bitter outcome of RSS’ anti-Pakistan rhetoric. Assassin Nathu Ram Godse, a die hard member of RSS, had serious reservations against Gandhi for allegedly having soft corner towards Pakistan. Hatred against the Muslims and Pakistan runs like blood in the veins of RSS and BJP. This context provides an accurate base for comprehension of growing anti-Pakistan sentiments in India under BJP’s rule. Systemic surge of islamophobia under Modi’s watch is undeniable evidence of communal marginalization by none other than state institutions. Anti-Muslim prejudice and criminal violence provided the Modi a ladder to rise in the political arena.

Modi referred to water war after Uri attack in 2016.

As CM of Gujarat , Narender Modi orchestrated heinous anti-Muslim riots in Ahmedabad by using state institutions. The Muslim massacre was projected as a practical manifestation of RSS ideology which revolves around forceful marginalization of minorities. Obviously, the Muslim community is always at the top of the hit list. Before analyzing the recent war hysteria in India, one should keep focus on the three fundamental goals of RSS defined by Gawalkar. Ironically, these goals revolve around the eviction of Indian Muslims.

First, absolute suppression of Indian Muslims forcing them either to convert to Hindu religion or to migrate. Second, complete annexation of Kashmir leaving no room for the respectful existence of Kashmiri Muslims in their native land. Third, dismantling and destruction of Pakistan. After dealing with the Muslims and Pakistan , RSS will further expand her wings in the region to annex smaller players like Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Pahalgam terror attack seems latest episode of old playbook. Earlier, Pulwama false flag was amply exposed by saner quarters from within India.

BJP regime led by Modi has attained mastery in knitting the web of lies around stage managed terrorist attacks. Pulwama drama enabled BJP to secure third term against stronger opposition alliance. Now, BJP is all set to exploit the Pahalgam false flag operation to bag more votes in Bihar election. Unilateral suspension of Indus Water Treaty is additional item on the menu card. Previously, Modi referred to water war after Uri attack in 2016. Indian desire to exit from IWT is destructive in nature. Any physical move to hinder or divert the water flow will endanger the regional security. Pakistan cannot afford to lower the guards in the upcoming water war being waged by Modi.

The writer is a student.