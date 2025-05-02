PFSA to establish DNA databse of convicts

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has assigned the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) a task regarding crime data of accused incarcerated in jails with a special focus on those who have been jailed many times. For the timely identification of crimes, DNA samples of one million suspects involved in serious crimes will be collected from all jails in Punjab. The Home Secretary has formed a committee consisting of five officials. According to sources, the DNA database of the accused will be very helpful for police investigations and will also help the courts in their decisions. Earlier, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency had DNA samples of 60,000 jailed accused. Presently, many important cases have also been solved using the existing DNA samples. Moreover, Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Muhammad Amjad has been appointed as the head of the working group in the committee. At the same time, the Head of Biomedical Sciences, King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr Nighat Yasmin, Director Administration, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Walid Baig, Professor Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, and DIG Athar Waheed are included in the committee formed by the Home Secretary. This month, the working group members will soon submit their recommendations to the Home Department for the establishment of the database and its modus operandi.