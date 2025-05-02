Death toll in Lahore cylinder blast rises to seven

Another injured person died on Thursday as the death toll in the yesterday’s cylinder blast incident at a shop on Ravi Road in Lahore has reached seven. According to police, the injured Adnan succumbed to his injuries late at night. Police said that the other eight injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Three young siblings and mother of the same family died in the accident. The brother of the shop owner and his wife also died in the incident. The funeral prayers of the deceased in the accident were offered and they were buried.