Aiman and Minal criticized for wearing bride-like outfits at brother’s wedding

Pakistani twin sisters and actresses Aiman and Minal Khan are once again trending on social media. Their brother Muaz Khan recently celebrated his wedding events, and the sisters’ photos from the walima ceremony have gone viral.

For the reception, Minal wore a golden maxi with delicate sequins, dabka, and embroidery. She completed her look with her own wedding diamond jewelry. Aiman chose a mint green silk outfit with light embroidery and open hair. Both posed happily with their sister-in-law Saba, and their photos spread quickly online.

However, many social media users criticized their wardrobe choices, saying the bride should be the main focus on her special day. Some even questioned, “Who’s the bride among the three?” The matching styles led to public backlash. On the other hand, many fans came to the sisters’ defense. They argued that what someone wears is their personal choice and others shouldn’t judge them for it.