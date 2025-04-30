Five people killed in Lahore cylinder blast

At least five people were killed and five others were injured in a cylinder blast in Lahore, media reported on Wednesday, citing Rescue 1122.As per details, three blasts were reported at Ravi Road after a cylinder explosion. As a result five people were killed and five others were critically ill.The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.The cause of the blast is yet to be known. Make the crackdown on sale and purchase of substandard gas cylinders more effective,” said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz while expressing a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.