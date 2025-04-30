315 Indians return via Wagah, 201 Pakistanis arrive back amid tensions

The exchange of citizens between India and Pakistan continued through the Wagah Border on Wednesday, amid rising tensions. A total of 315 Indian nationals returned to India, while 201 Pakistani citizens came back to Lahore, officials confirmed. The return process is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safe repatriation of nationals from both sides.

Officials also stated that two Pakistani women who had traveled to India after marriage were sent back by Indian authorities. One woman said she gave birth to a child in India but was deported because of her Pakistani citizenship, leaving her infant son with her husband.

The second woman shared a similar story. She said she had four children in India but was still forced to leave due to her nationality. Both women expressed concern over being separated from their children and families.

These developments come after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and instructed Pakistani citizens in India to leave. The situation has increased emotional stress for cross-border families and raised fresh concerns about the humanitarian impact of political decisions.