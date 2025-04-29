Younis Khan praises Mohammad Amir’s smart bowling against Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan praised Mohammad Amir for his clever dismissal of Babar Azam in a key PSL 10 match. Amir’s sharp inswinger trapped Babar LBW, shifting momentum in Quetta Gladiators’ favor.

Chasing 179, Peshawar Zalmi looked to Babar to anchor the innings. However, Amir’s precise plan and control denied him the chance to settle. This marked the second time Amir dismissed Babar in the tournament.

Younis highlighted Amir’s patience and planning, noting he began with a bouncer and adjusted his line before delivering the perfect inswinger. He said Amir’s experience and reading of Babar’s footwork led to the breakthrough.

Amir has taken seven wickets in five PSL 10 matches so far, with best figures of 2 for 11. His rivalry with Babar has become a highlight of the league.