PM and team resolve canal dispute: Sindh CM praises efforts

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah praised the Prime Minister and his team for resolving the canal dispute efficiently. He said the government listened to the public’s concerns and settled the issue smoothly. Shah credited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political insight for the successful resolution of the conflict.

In a meeting with Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider, both leaders congratulated each other for resolving the matter. The Sindh CM emphasized that the Prime Minister had decided to stop the construction of new canals. Future projects will now depend on mutual agreement between provinces.

Shah also mentioned that the resolution reflects unity among provinces, contributing to Pakistan’s internal stability. He emphasized that all provinces play an essential role in maintaining peace and security, especially against any potential aggression from India.

Lastly, the CM assured that the Sindh government will never compromise on national interests. He stressed that cooperation between Sindh and Punjab is key to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.