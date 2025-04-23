Chaaye Khana unveils first-ever rooftop outlet at Amazon Mall

Chaaye Khana, Pakistan’s popular cafe renowned for its cozy ambiance and extensive tea selection, has officially launched its first-ever rooftop cafe at the pinnacle of Amazon Mall, strategically located on the bustling GT Road. This unique branch boasts arguably the most scenic views in the Islamabad-Rawalpindi twin cities, offering patrons a breathtaking panorama while they enjoy their favourite brews and bites.

The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, the developers behind Amazon Mall, alongside Mr. Danish Baloch, the owner of this Chaaye Khana outlet.

Perched atop Amazon Mall, the new Chaaye Khana provides an unparalleled vantage point overlooking the cityscape. This opening marks a significant milestone for the brand, being its premiere rooftop location. Guests can now indulge in the familiar comfort and extensive menu of Chaaye Khana – known for its diverse range of teas, coffees, snacks, breakfast items, and hearty meals – while soaking in spectacular views, making it an ideal spot for both casual meetups and special moments.

“We are thrilled not only to bring the Chaaye Khana experience to Amazon Mall but to launch our very first rooftop cafe here,” said Danish Baloch, Franchise Owner. “We believe the combination of our cherished hospitality and these incredible scenic views from this unique vantage point will create a truly memorable experience for our guests.”

Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, added, “Amazon Mall already hosts a vibrant mix of brands and enjoys substantial footfall. Welcoming Chaaye Khana’s first rooftop outlet to its summit not only aligns with IMARAT’s vision of creating dynamic lifestyle destinations but is set to further enhance the mall’s diverse offerings and appeal, providing visitors with another compelling reason to visit.”

Amazon Mall, strategically located on GT Road, is one of the premier projects developed by the IMARAT Group. Already a popular destination featuring a wide array of well-known retail brands and attracting significant daily footfall, the mall stands as a modern hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The introduction of Chaaye Khana’s unique rooftop experience is expected to further solidify its position as a must-visit location in the twin cities.

The new Chaaye Khana at Amazon Mall is now open, inviting guests to enjoy delicious food, comforting tea, and stunning vistas from its pioneering rooftop setting.