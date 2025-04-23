Pope Francis’ passing boosts popularity of film ‘conclave’

Following the death of Pope Francis at age 88, the film Conclave has seen a massive rise in streaming numbers. Viewers are turning to the 2024 Oscar-winning thriller to understand the secretive process of choosing the next pope.

The movie, starring Ralph Fiennes, shows how Vatican cardinals select a new pontiff after a pope’s death. According to Variety, viewership jumped 283% in just 24 hours, with 6.9 million minutes streamed the day after the pope’s passing.

Conclave is based on Robert Harris’ novel and features a powerful cast, including Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini. The film won Best Adapted Screenplay and earned eight Oscar nominations. It is now streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s The Two Popes also saw a 417% viewership spike. As Catholics await a new leader, films like these are helping many explore the rarely seen world of Vatican traditions and power struggles.