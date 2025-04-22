Azharuddin says he regrets playing cricket after pavilion name removal

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin expressed deep regret over his cricket career after his name was removed from a stadium stand. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) received orders to replace his name from the North Pavilion Stand at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The HCA was also told to stop printing Azharuddin’s name on match tickets, including for ongoing IPL 2025 games. Justice V. Eswaraiah, HCA’s ethics officer, issued the directive after a petition raised concerns over Azharuddin’s conduct during his presidency.

Azharuddin called the decision a “disgrace” and said he was hurt personally. He claimed he was barred from HCA elections because he exposed corruption within the association.

The petition accused him of favoritism and suggested the stand be renamed after VVS Laxman. The stadium will host key IPL matches, including the Eliminator and Qualifier 1, later this season.