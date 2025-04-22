Pakistan, China to boost space tech partnership: PM Shehbaz meets galaxy space delegation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is eager to expand cooperation with China in space technology, satellites, and telecommunications. He shared this during a meeting with Chinese space firm Galaxy Space on Tuesday.

The company’s chairman, Xu Ming, led the delegation and expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s space sector. They discussed joint projects with SUPARCO and local telecom companies. The delegation praised their productive meetings with Pakistani officials.

Pakistan has recently focused more on space tech. It launched its first Electro Optical Satellite from China, helping monitor natural disasters. Last year, SUPARCO also sent a satellite, iCube Qamar, to the moon aboard China’s Chang’E6 mission.

Meanwhile, satellite internet is also gaining ground in Pakistan. Starlink plans to begin services by year-end, and Chinese firm Shanghai SpaceCom has applied for a licence.