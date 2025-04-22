PM Shehbaz begins two-day visit to Turkiye to boost ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for a two-day official visit, invited by Turkish President Erdogan. Turkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler received him at the airport.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet President Erdogan to discuss trade, investment, and regional matters. He will also meet Turkish business leaders to promote economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister praised the strong Pakistan-Turkiye bond, calling it a historic relationship built on trust and shared values. He highlighted both countries’ joint vision for peace and progress.

This visit follows President Erdogan’s February trip to Islamabad, where both nations signed 24 MoUs. They agreed to boost trade to $5 billion and deepen cooperation in defence, trade, energy, and digital sectors.