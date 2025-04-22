Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to Pope Francis as environmental icon

Leonardo DiCaprio honored Pope Francis with a heartfelt tribute, calling him a “transformational leader” and a champion for the environment. He shared his message on Instagram after the Pope’s passing at age 88.

DiCaprio remembered their 2016 meeting at the Vatican, where they discussed climate change and shared environmental books. He called the moment deeply moving and inspiring.

He praised the Pope’s 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’, which urged global action against climate change. DiCaprio said the Pope united people and leaders worldwide through his environmental message.

The actor described Pope Francis as a rare spiritual leader who inspired hope and action. He said the Pope’s legacy will guide environmental efforts for generations to come.