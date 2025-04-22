Over 100,000 Afghans leave Pakistan in april amid deportation drive

More than 100,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in April, the interior ministry confirmed on Tuesday. The mass departure began after the government launched a new deportation campaign on April 1.

Convoys of Afghan families have been heading to border points like Torkham and Chaman. Many chose to leave out of fear of arrest or humiliation. According to UNHCR, more than 12,000 Afghans were detained in April alone.

Pakistan says the deportation drive targets undocumented Afghans and is linked to rising border tensions. However, Afghanistan’s Prime Minister has called the move “unilateral” and urged for a respectful return process.

The UN has raised concerns, especially since more than half of those deported are children. Women and girls returning to Afghanistan face severe restrictions on education and employment. Public support for the crackdown remains strong in Pakistan.