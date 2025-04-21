PM celebrates 9.38% yearly rise in Pakistan’s textile exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised Pakistan’s textile sector for achieving $13.613 billion in exports during the first nine months of FY25. This figure represents a remarkable 9.38% increase compared to the same period last year. The data comes from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and highlights the textile industry’s importance to the country’s economy.

In March 2025 alone, overall exports reached $2.64 billion, which marked both a monthly and yearly increase. Textile exports during this month rose by 6.27%. Key categories driving this growth included knitwear, readymade garments, bed wear, and cotton cloth. This success reaffirms Pakistan’s competitive position in the global textile market.

In his statement, PM Sharif emphasized that this achievement showcases the effectiveness of government policies and the dedication of the private sector. He expressed commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and encouraging investment. The goal is to ensure sustainable growth and job creation.

Total exports from July 2024 to March 2025 amounted to $24.7 billion, showing a 7.82% increase year-on-year. This upward trend indicates economic recovery and diversification in exports. With continued collaboration between the government and private sector, the outlook remains positive for Pakistan’s economy.