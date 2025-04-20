Rajkummar Rao eyed to replace Aamir Khan in powerful new role

Bollywood versatile star, Rajkummar Rao might soon take on one of the most challenging roles of his career, as reports suggest he is being considered to play celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in an upcoming biopic by replacing Aamir Khan.

This film was initially supposed to star Aamir Khan, but the superstar has now stepped back from acting in the project and will only be involved as a producer.

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently busy promoting his romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf with Wamiqa Gabbi, is also preparing for Vikramaditya Motwane’s next film where he plays a sportsman. Despite his packed schedule, talks with producer Dinesh Vijan about the Ujjwal Nikam biopic are said to be going well.

According to a source, “Dinesh is keen on having Rajkummar Rao play Ujjwal Nikam. He brings the right intensity and emotional depth that the role demands. Although Rajkummar Rao is fully focused on his next project right now, early discussions have been very positive.”

The film was originally developed with Aamir Khan in mind, and he had been closely involved with the story since before the pandemic. Multiple drafts of the script were written, and Aamir Khan was set to star. However, it has now been confirmed that Aamir Khan will only back the film as a producer.

The source further shared, “The team is now looking at a more grounded and gritty version of the story that fits Rajkummar Rao’s natural style. If everything goes well, the biopic could begin filming later this year.”

Rajkummar Rao has proven time and again that he can completely disappear into any character and this courtroom drama could be another powerful performance from the actor. If confirmed, this would mark a big shift from Aamir Khan to Rajkummar Rao in what promises to be a gripping and politically layered legal drama.