Lahore High Court calls for action against Chingchi rickshaws to combat smog

The Lahore High Court is taking a strong stance on regulating “Chingchi” rickshaws to tackle smog issues. During a recent hearing, the court suggested closing factories that manufacture these rickshaws. It ordered the Punjab government to issue a three-month notice to the manufacturers and emphasized the need to ban illegal rickshaws.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed frustration over ongoing protests that have caused traffic jams on Mall Road. He stressed that protests should not disrupt the entire city. He also encouraged better management of protest locations to minimize disruptions to traffic flow.

Justice Karim highlighted the severe weather in April, which included extreme heat and heavy rain. He emphasized the need for a permanent solution to improve the city’s air quality. During the hearing, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) mentioned the importance of legislation to address issues like begging and road safety.

The court noted that “Chingchi” rickshaws contributed to traffic accidents, resulting in fatalities. Justice Karim insisted on stricter regulations and said that the licenses of rickshaw manufacturers would be suspended. He urged that a summary regarding these measures be sent to the Chief Minister within the week, with the next hearing scheduled for April 25.