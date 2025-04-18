Pakistan and Russia strengthen ties with new agreement

Pakistan and Russia announced a new multi-dimensional partnership on Thursday. This agreement signals a significant step in deepening their relations. The meeting took place in Islamabad between Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing their ties in various sectors.

During their discussions, they agreed to focus on trade, energy, security, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges. Ishaq Dar affirmed Pakistan’s dedication to developing these partnerships. Ryabkov visited to lead Russia’s delegation at the 15th round of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability, highlighting the importance of this dialogue.

In recent years, relations between Pakistan and Russia have shown remarkable growth. Bilateral trade surpassed $1 billion in 2024, fueled by energy cooperation. Discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project played significant roles in this increase. Additionally, the signing of eight agreements in various sectors during the 9th session of the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission in Moscow showcased their commitment.

Furthermore, military cooperation has strengthened as well. Joint exercises, such as Druzhba VII, aim to enhance defense coordination and counterterrorism efforts. The ongoing arms trade between the two countries solidifies their security links. The high-level visits from Russian leaders in 2024 underline the positive trajectory of their growing ties.