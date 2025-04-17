UK Alumi Award winner working on app to help women fight harassment

Sheeba Malik is a writer and a social cause activist. She is currently working on an app called Falah to help women get timely support in the face of harassment. In the past, she has worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund on child rights, served as a Human Rights Fellow for the Sindh Human Rights Commission and continues to work on harassment awareness and legal literacy for women and youth. She recently won the British Council UK Alumni Award 2025 for Social Action.

You recently won the British Council UK Alumni Award for Social Action 2025. Please tell us about that.

Winning the British Council UK Alumni Award for Social Action 2025 has been one of the proudest moments of my journey as a social worker and researcher. I won it for my work as a researcher for women’s rights and a social entrepreneur for creating the Falah App, it is a women’s safety and security app that I conceptualised and developed to address the rising incidents of gender-based violence and harassment in Pakistan. The app connects users to emergency services, legal aid and psychological support. It was designed to be not just reactive but empowering—educating women on their rights while providing them with practical tools for protection. The award is a powerful affirmation that local solutions rooted in empathy and innovation can create real change.

What other work do you do other than writing and pursuing your cause for social work?

Alongside my work on Falah app, I’m a researcher for a policy think tank, where I focus on gender rights, climate change and inclusive policy making. I’ve also worked with UNICEF on child rights, served as a Human Rights Fellow for the Sindh Human Rights Commission and continue to work on harassment awareness and legal literacy for women and youth. My work is a blend of grassroots engagement, policy advocacy and tech-based innovation.

What type of articles do you usually write for publications?

I write primarily on gender justice, digital empowerment, climate vulnerability, and human rights in Pakistan and South Asia. Many of my pieces reflect the intersections between technology and social protection. I also contribute opinion pieces to national dailies and development journals, especially when it comes to framing new narratives around women’s agency in crisis contexts—whether during conflict, or daily systemic inequalities.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on research articles focusing on women’s rights, climate advocacy and tech solutions. Moreover, I will be launching Falah app nationwide and globally through international partnerships. I am also working to integrate it more closely with local government services and legal aid systems in Pakistan. We’ve signed MoUs with local NGOs, legal firms, mental health services and internationally with governments of Bahrain, Ireland and Turkiye and I’m in the process of building a multi-language, accessible version of the app for rural women and girls.

What social cause is the closest to your heart right now?

Women’s safety and security, without a doubt. Falah app was born out of the collective trauma shared by thousands of women across Pakistan. Whether it’s harassment in public spaces or the lack of timely support in violent situations, I believe that every woman deserves to feel safe, supported and seen. This cause goes beyond emergency responses—it’s about long-term dignity, autonomy and systemic change.

Tell us about your study programme in the UK and how it’s going to benefit your cause for social work in the future.

I pursued my Master’s in Human Rights and Global Ethics at the University of Leicester and did a course on human rights from London School of Economics, UK, where I explored the ethics of protection for women, access to justice and digital rights. The academic exposure shaped my research and writing work, also forming the ideological backbone of Falah app, giving me the global legal frameworks and policy insights to make the app both rights-based and contextually grounded. Studying in the UK helped me think critically about intersectionality and how localised tech can serve global human rights goals. The experience continues to inform my work as I build out Falah app and advocate for digital safety for women everywhere.