Pakistan’s first Netflix original series set to premiere in june

Netflix is making history by releasing its first original series from Pakistan, titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” this June. The series is based on the popular novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. It explores themes of love, loss, forgiveness, and self-discovery against beautiful backdrops in Europe and Pakistan.

The drama features a star-studded cast, including beloved actors Ahad Raza Mir and Iqra Aziz. Ahad plays Sikander, while Iqra portrays Leeza. Filming takes place in stunning Italian locations, enhancing the show’s visual appeal. Iqra has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses excitedly with her fans on social media.

Adding to the excitement, Pakistani cinema queen Mahira Khan joins the cast, marking her highly anticipated return. Hania Aamir also brings her charm to the show, promising a fresh dynamic. Iconic star Fawad Khan’s presence adds major appeal, making this series a must-watch.

With talented actors like Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, and Khushhal Khan, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” aims to showcase Pakistani storytelling on a global platform. This series sets a new standard for diverse narratives in the entertainment world.