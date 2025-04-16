Heatwave alert issued for Sindh province: Extreme temperatures expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Sindh province, lasting until April 18. Reports suggest that districts like Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur will see temperatures 6 to 8°C above normal. Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Hyderabad could experience temperatures exceeding the normal range by 4 to 6°C.

Additionally, the PMD warns of occasional gusty winds in various districts, including Karachi. Residents, especially children, the elderly, and women, are urged to take precautions. The public should avoid direct sunlight during peak hours and stay hydrated to combat the heat.

In Karachi, humidity levels are set to rise, which will make the weather feel hotter. Over the next three days, temperatures may range from 35°C to 37°C, with warm winds contributing to the discomfort. Experts recommend wearing breathable and light-colored fabrics like cotton and linen to help manage heat stress effectively.

For men, loose-fitting cotton shirts in pale colors are advised. Women should opt for traditional lawn fabric and flowing designs for comfort. Children need special attention; soft, breathable clothing that offers sun protection is crucial. During hot nights, light clothing and thin sheets can help keep them comfortable.