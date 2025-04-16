Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rishad Hossain took three wickets each as Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs in the sixth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Tuesday. Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell scored fifties as Lahore Qalandars set a 202-run chase for Karachi Kings. After opting to bat first, Qalandars lost two quick wickets as opening batter Mohammad Naeem departed after scoring seven runs. Abdullah Shafique then joined Fakhar Zaman in the middle, however, he was dismissed on six, with the scoreboard showing 25/2 in 3.5 overs. Daryl Mitchell Fakhar then took charge and stitched a 125-run partnership to put Lahore Qalandars in a strong position. The partnership ended with Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal after he scored 75 off 47 balls, with the help of six fours and five sixes. Sam Billings then joined Daryl Mitchell in the middle and added 19 off 10 balls to the total. Daryl Mitchell was dismissed after a well-made 75 off 41 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes. For Karachi Kings, Hasan Ali picked up four wickets while Abbas Afridi took one wicket.