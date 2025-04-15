PM Shehbaz to announce support package for overseas Pakistani

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to unveil a support package for overseas Pakistanis today, as confirmed by Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). This package aims to tackle major concerns expressed by the diaspora. It promises to incorporate various proposals put forward by expatriates during discussions.

During the Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Raza revealed a 14-point agenda. This agenda addresses frequent issues raised by overseas citizens. A high-level committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has been appointed to work on these matters. The feedback received from non-resident Pakistanis shaped this agenda, emphasizing their key challenges.

Attendees from around the globe praised the government for organizing this significant event. They included representatives from countries like the US, South Korea, and Canada. More than 400 participants, alongside high commissioners from various nations, highlighted the importance of enhancing links between the diaspora and government ministries. The OPF coordinated this event with support from several government departments.

At the event, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq promised the introduction of legislation to safeguard overseas Pakistanis’ land and property rights. He noted that protecting their interests should be a government priority. Additionally, he stressed the drawbacks of using illegal money transfer methods. Finally, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized the record remittances sent by the diaspora and announced plans for special courts to expedite their legal issues.