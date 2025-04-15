Islamabad down Peshawar by 102 runs

Islamabad United secured their second consecutive victory after thrashing Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 244, the side was bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris remained the top run-getter for Peshawar Zalmi, having scored 87 off 47 balls, with the help of 12 fours and four sixes.

Other than him, no other batter could stay at the crease as six of Zalmi batters were dismissed without reaching double-digit scores.

Their skipper, Babar Azam, failed to show up for his side for the second time in a row and was dismissed after scoring just one run.

Hussain Talat remained the second-highest run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 13 off 11 balls.

For Islamabad United, Imad Wasim took three wickets while skipper Shadab Khan and Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored a quick ton as Islamabad United set a 244-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth game of the PSL 10.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the defending champions’ Andries Gous was run out on a duck.

His opening partner was joined by Colin Munro, and the two went on the offensive early in their inning.

Sahibzada Farhan and Munro stitched a 144-run partnership on just 72 balls, with Farhan contributing 97 off 45 balls while the latter scored 40 off 27 deliveries.

The partnership ended in the 14th over when Colin Munro was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan completed his ton on 49 balls, with the help of 12 fours and five sixes.

He was dismissed on 106 off 52 balls, with the scoreboard showing 160/3 in 13.4 overs.

Salman Agha (30) and Jason Holder’s unbeaten 20 off 11 alongside contributions from Azam Khan and Ben Dwarshuis helped Islamabad United post 243 on the scoreboard in their second game of the PSL 10.