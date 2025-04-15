Daily Times

Government increases vehicle transfer fees, including for EVs

Agencies

The federal government has increased vehicle transfer fees across Pakistan, including for electric vehicles (EVs), with immediate effect. The new fees, announced by the Ministry of Finance, apply to both traditional and electric vehicles and are to be deposited into the designated government account. The changes aim to streamline the vehicle transfer process and bring consistency to the fee structure across the country. The government has urged vehicle owners to comply with the new fee schedule to ensure smooth processing of transfer applications.

