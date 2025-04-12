CDA warns residents to dump, burn waste material

Capital development Authority (CDA) has strictly warned the citizens of the federal capital to refrain from dumping or burning the waste materials other than the designated places, announcing swift legal action against violators.

The Directorate of Solid Waste Management of CDA informed citizens that the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Regulations 2023 are being strictly enforced to maintain high standards of cleanliness and safety in the city, said a press release.

Under these regulations, dumping any kind of waste including garbage, construction debris or other materials in streets, green belts, waterways or public spaces within Islamabad’s limits is strictly prohibited.