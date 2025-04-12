PSL 10: Peshawar zalmi win toss, elect to field against Quetta gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss in the second match of PSL 10. They decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators. This decision sets the stage for an exciting match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The game promises to showcase some thrilling performances from both teams.

Babar Azam leads Peshawar Zalmi as their captain. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel captains the Quetta Gladiators. Both captains bring great talent and experience to the field. Fans are eager to see how they will guide their teams in this important encounter.

This match follows an exciting opening game of PSL 10. In that match, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets. Colin Munro played a key role with his unbeaten half-century. His performance raised expectations for the ongoing tournament.

As the match unfolds, all eyes will be on the players’ performances. Peshawar Zalmi’s decision to field could impact the game’s dynamics. Fans await an action-packed showdown between these two competitive teams. The excitement of PSL 10 is only just beginning!