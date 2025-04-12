CM approves Rs1bln for underpass at Korangi Causeway Bridge

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday presided over a review of the ongoing construction of the Korangi Causeway Bridge, Shahrah-e-Bhutto additional works and explored solution of the traffic issue at Sohrab Goth.

The Chief Minister also allocated Rs1bln in funds to construct the underpass directing traffic from Korangi Causeway and CBM Road, as well as to improve the roadway geometry to accommodate traffic from multiple directions. He approved the proposed design for a centralised roundabout, which will be further refined according to site conditions.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Local Government Secretary Khalid Haider Shah, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Shahrah-e-Bhutto Project Director Niaz Soomro, and others.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani presented a briefing on the Korangi Causeway project, which is estimated to cost Rs9.3 bln. The briefing noted that the construction of the bridge and its associated loops is currently underway, and development at the 3000 Korangi Intersection is also part of this project.

Murad Ali Shah approved the technical clearance for a flyover near Sammo Goth, along with other connecting roads. He instructed the Planning and Development Department to finalise the necessary approvals within a week and to begin construction immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the P&D Department to devise a solution that includes remodeling the roundabout and improving the access roads from the Lyari Expressway, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Mayor, and nearby connections.

Mr Shah directed the P&D and local government department to work together and submit him a detailed plan along with design structure so that decision could be taken accordingly.