Massive fire at Karachi factory causes loss of millions

A huge fire which broke out in a private factory inside the Export Processing Zone located in Karachi’s Landhi Industrial Area Extension was brought under control on Friday after over 20 hours of hectic operation by the fire-fighters.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan informed newsmen said that the blaze erupted at the Sungraver factory and spread rapidly, prompting firefighters’ best efforts to put out the inferno. They succeeded after over 20 hours of struggle but the fire by then had caused losses of millions to the factory owner. The Rescue spokesperson said the factory was a plastic manufacturing industrial unit, adding over 10 fire tenders along with two water bowsers wre involved in the operation to extinguish the sky-high flames. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, but it was suspected that a short-circuit might have started it. However, the raw material present inside the factory was completely destroyed.