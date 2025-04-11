92-year-old Galápagos tortoise becomes a mother, aids species survival

In a historic moment, a 92-year-old Galápagos tortoise named Mommy became a mother for the first time at Philadelphia Zoo. She gave birth to four hatchlings after laying eggs in November 2024.

This success is vital for the endangered species, with only about 20,000 left in the wild. The hatching follows three failed attempts, making this milestone even more special. It is also the zoo’s first successful Galápagos tortoise breeding in 150 years.

Mommy’s mate, Abrazzo, came from a South Carolina zoo in 2020 under a plan to increase genetic diversity. Some eggs are still incubating, so more hatchlings may arrive soon.

The zoo will introduce the babies to the public on April 23, Mommy’s 93rd birthday. Visitors can help name the tortoises. Zoo officials call the event a major win for global conservation efforts.