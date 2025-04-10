NATO defense chiefs meet to discuss Ukraine troop deployment

Defense ministers from around 30 countries are gathering at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. Britain and France are leading this meeting to discuss deploying troops to Ukraine. This initiative aims to help enforce any future peace agreement with Russia.

This gathering follows visits by British and French military officers to Kyiv last week. The coalition seeks to build on previous agreements made by leaders in earlier meetings. However, the United States will not participate in this effort.

The success of the coalition’s plans depends on U.S. support, particularly in terms of airpower. Yet, the Trump administration has not publicly committed to providing this assistance. European nations face challenges in creating a strong military presence, especially after downsizing their forces post-Cold War.

Ukrainian officials warn that Russian forces may launch a new offensive soon. Meanwhile, on Friday, representatives from about 50 nations will gather at NATO to discuss further military support for Ukraine. This meeting will be chaired by Britain and Germany, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth not expected to attend.