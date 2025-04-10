NADRA discontinues CNIC services at post offices

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially closed its CNIC services at General Post Offices (GPOs) across Pakistan. The decision comes after three years of operation due to low public usage and a lack of awareness. NADRA aimed to decentralize its services, such as CNIC renewals and address updates, but failed to attract enough applicants.

This initiative was part of a ten-year agreement with Pakistan Post. Dedicated counters were set up in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. While the program initially aimed to reduce congestion in NADRA’s main offices, it could not gain significant traction. Officials noted that planned promotional campaigns did not effectively inform the public about these services.

As part of the shutdown process, NADRA has ordered GPO staff to return equipment and submit collected service fees. Applicants with ready-for-delivery CNICs will be prioritized to receive their documents before the counters close. Approximately 83 counters in all four provinces and Azad Kashmir are affected, including ten major post offices in Karachi.

Looking ahead, NADRA plans to transfer the resources from closed counters to local union councils next fiscal year. This shift aims to strengthen service delivery at the community level. A NADRA spokesperson stated that the low number of applicants led to the closure, emphasizing the importance of public communication for successful program implementation.