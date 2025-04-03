Blatant Oppression in IIOJK

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) is witnessing a new season of oppression. As usual, so called secular state is behind it . Local parties representing the residents of IIOJK are being pushed and coerced by the state agencies to quit the traditional pro-freedom stance. Unfolding of the systematic coercion is an obvious acceleration of occupational tyrant regime which surfaced with the infamous revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Hindutva mind set prevailing in the hawkish top hierarchy of BJP lacks the ability to absorb the universally acknowledged concepts of human rights. This inability continues to transform in the worst religiously inspired prejudice when it confronts the Muslims especially stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. Persistent suppression in the hands of fascist and racist regime led by Narendra Modi is compelling the Kashmiri masses to seek the right to self-determination . Decision makers in New Delhi are very much clear that any fair plebiscite would lead to the freedom of illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Presence of Hurriyat alliance in IIOJK’s political landscape continues to pose a formidable challenge to the hawkish BJP regime. After stripping the IIOJK of its special status, now , BJP regime is pursuing the dismantling of APHC alliance.

Besides breaking up of APHC through state sponsored coercion ; New Delhi is trying to form Pro-India political forward bloc comprising the hand-picked pawns. Obviously, pawns of BJP would never be able to reset the pro-freedom sentiments of Kashmiri masses with violent oppression and political suffocation. Current developments on political landscape amply expose the oppressive designs of the occupational Indian regime. The dismemberment of APHC , through coersion and intimidation has begun.

Three member organisations of APHC have announced separation from the pro -freedom platform. Disassociating parties are JKPM, JKPDM and Jammu based Freedom Movement. Keen observers of regional security find no difficulty in tracing the obvious hand of Indian state players behind this enforced severance. During the first quarter of current year, cycle of state sponsored atrocities took an alarming uoward momentum against the Muslim Kashmiris. Blatant violations of fundamental human rights were reported in international media.

In January, police seized a portion of Shaheed Syed Ali Gilani’s residence during an illegal raid. Unfair Ban has been imposed on vocal Pro- freedom organisations including Mir Waiz lead Awami Action Committee and JKIM . Police raids are being used to ensure the enforced disassociation from APHC. As an outcome of 36 politically motivated unfair police raids, 6 Hurriyat leaders have announced separation from APHC under obvious state-implied intimidation. Indian home ministry is brutally suffocating the political environment of occupied territory by using Intelligence Bureau to crush the pro Pakistan sentiments.

Reportedly , IB teams have met imprisoned Kashmiri leaders in Tihar and Kotpalwal jail to seek the absolute shift in pro freedom stance. Soft corner for Pakistan is another major irritant for the occupational Indian regime. Refusal from imprisoned leaders Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Musarrat Alam and Mushtaq Islam has added to the desperation of Modi regime. Fresh surge in state sponsored atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims is outcome of firm refusal from imprisoned Kashmiri leadership. The situation merits the urgent attention of UNSC and International Human Rights Watch dogs. Weaponization of state agencies to marginalize the Muslims in IIOJK may trigger an unmanageable regional security crisis. Pakistan has recently reminded the United Nation about the pending resolution on IIOJK awaiting appropriate action . Prolonged inaction on the sensitive demand of plebiscite has enabled India to seize the rights of Kashmiri masses.

The writer is a student.