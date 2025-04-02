Ducky bhai sparks debate over TV industry and Bushra Ansari comments

Pakistani YouTuber Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, recently made waves by claiming he doesn’t know veteran actress Bushra Ansari. During an Eid podcast, he admitted he only recognizes her by face and is unaware of her work. His comments sparked a debate online, as many were surprised by his statement.

Ducky Bhai also criticized the TV industry, stating that many actors lack creative control. He claimed that TV artists are too dependent on directors and don’t contribute much of their own creativity. According to him, actors often struggle with roles and suffer from low self-esteem, adding that the TV era is “over.”

In the podcast, Rehman shared his YouTube journey, explaining that he started his channel randomly. He didn’t make any money until he reached five million subscribers. His first income was only $100, and he still uses the same duck image from Google as his logo.

Finally, Ducky Bhai addressed rumors about a feud with fellow YouTuber Rajab Butt. He denied any rivalry, calling the speculation baseless. He also mentioned that he doesn’t celebrate birthdays or Eid in a special way, preferring to see them as regular days.