Remembering the Brave: JKLF honors Hazratbal martyrs

JKLF remembers and pays tribute to Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Dr. Abdul Ahad Gooru, Jalil Andrabi Adv, Shabbir Siddiqui, Basharat Raza and the martyrs of Hazratbal on the occasion of their anniversaries.

Conspiracies against freedom movement from both sides of the ceasefire line are doomed to fail. Indian state terrorism has strengthened the resolve of Kashmiris.

JKLF pays tributes to incarcerated party chairman and other prisoners. It terms the expulsion of Seed Asad from govt. services as condemnable.

Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Raja Haq Nawaz Khan, while remembering the party stalwarts and the pioneers of the current freedom movement on their anniversaries namely; Pride-of-Kashmir Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shaheed-e-Hikmat Dr. Abdul Ahad Gooru, Shaheed-e-Insaf Jalil Ahmad Andrabi Advocate, Shaheed-e-Sadaqat Syed Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui, Commander Basharat Raza and the martyrs of Hazratbal termed the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir as national asset and the shining crown. He expressed his resolve to continue the struggle for independence of the state of Jammu Kashmir until it is achieved.

According to the statement issued from the party’s Central Information Office, Raja Haq Nawaz Khan paid great tributes to the martyrs and said that Ashfaq Majeed Wani Shaheed was a brave, dynamic, visionary and talented young man who led the movement while following the footsteps of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and late Amanullah Khan and performed his duties to the best of his abilities. On Friday March 30, the third day of the month of Ramadan in 1990, Ashfaq Majeed Wani achieved the great rank of martyrdom in accordance with his long-standing wish and supplication, the statement read.

According to the statement, the intellectual face of the freedom movement, the famous and internationally renowned cardiologist and social activist Shaheed-e-Hikmat Dr. Abdul Ahad Gooru, in a well hatched Indian conspiracy, fell to the bullets of black sheeps on April 1, 1993 in Srinagar. Following the footsteps of Shaheed Dr. Gooru, the famous human rights activist Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi was also arrested on March 8, 1996 by Indian military officer Major Avtar Singh. He was extra-judicially killed in custody and later on 27 March his body was found in the river Jhelum in Srinagar, he added. Shaheed Jalil Andrabi highlighted human rights violations perpetuated by Indian forces in Jammu Kashmir at local and international fora’s, the statement read.

India brutally martyred these two legends for raising their voices against human rights abuses in Jammu Kashmir but the fact of the matter is that she could not stop their thoughts and ideology from reaching to the new heights. Raja Haq Nawaz Khan described the role played by martyr Dr. Gooru and martyr Andrabi in the freedom movement as exemplary and unforgettable.

According to the statement, Shaheed-e-Sadaqat Syed Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqui, a prominent Islamic scholar of the State and a fiery speaker of his time, fell victim to Indian forces’ bullets and mortar shells during the siege of Hazratbal Shrine on 30 March 1996. The Liberation Front office located near the Shrine was demolished in which about two dozen members of the party including Shabbir Siddiqui were martyred. A few days before this siege, on March 25, some important members of the Liberation Front, including Commander Basharat Raza, were also martyred on the spot.

According to the statement, in the holy month of Ramadan the glowing tributes were paid to these martyrs during the condolence meeting held in and outside the State on the directions of acting party chairman, Raja Haq Nawaz Khan. During these meetings, the senior party leaders while highlighting the role played by these pioneers discussed and exposed the conspiracies being hatched against the freedom movement. Besides the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir, the special prayers were also held for the best health and release of all pro-freedom prisoners including the incarcerated party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to the statement, acting JKLF Chairman Raja Haq Nawaz Khan cautioned the nation against the conspiracies being hatched from both sides of the ceasefire line against the national identity of Jammu Kashmir and the freedom movement. He expressed his resolve to continue the struggle until the goal of complete independence is achieved. He said that freedom has become the destiny of Kashmiris, which no big power in the world can stop now. Raja Haq Nawaz Khan, while condemning Indian state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir said that as a result of cruelty, oppression and brutality, the fear of death has disappeared from the hearts of Kashmiris and that Kashmiris will keep the candle of freedom struggle alive with their steadfastness and the sacrifices needed.

Raja Haq Nawaz Khan in his statement expressed his displeasure over the forcible retirement from government services of Mirpur based writer Saeed Asad and termed it as condemnable and injustice. He also condemned the arrest of a local nationalist pro-freedom activist Sadaqat Mughul. Raja Haqnawaz Khan demanded reinstallation of Saeed Asad and release of Sadaqat.

Meanwhile, the acting party chairman and other party leaders expressed their condolences over the demise of the brother of senior JKLF leader and member supreme council Azam Zia, and prayed for Magfirah and Jannah of the deceased.

While extending his heartiest congratulations to people, Raja Haqnawaz Khan appealed the Muslim Ummah to remember the oppressed and the martyrs on the Eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.